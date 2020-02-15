California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 23,689 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Kadant worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Kadant by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 129,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sidoti dropped their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $359,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $421,522.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,112.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.