California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 27,500 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 251,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 460,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 383,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.61%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

