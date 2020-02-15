California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,756 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 41.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 311.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

WMS stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.97. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $48.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,541 shares of company stock worth $3,048,795. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.