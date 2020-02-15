California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,385 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of MEDNAX worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.