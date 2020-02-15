Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Calix stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 568,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

