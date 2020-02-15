Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 404,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,435.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,297.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,047.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

