Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,968 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 392,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

