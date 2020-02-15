Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,727 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $60.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1848 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

