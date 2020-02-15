Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,186 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.95% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

