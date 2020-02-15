Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,624 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

RIO opened at $54.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

