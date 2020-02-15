Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,454 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $333.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.66 and its 200-day moving average is $267.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

