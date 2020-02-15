Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,756 Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 175,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 446.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 124,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPGB stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.