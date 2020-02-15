Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 110,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth $501,000.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.71 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1771 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

