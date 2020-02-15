Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

