Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 37.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

RGLD opened at $102.92 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

