Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,954 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Shares of RCL opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

