Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 2,121,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $56,786,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,024,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,314,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,035,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,352,765 over the last three months.

NYSE UBER opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

