Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,169,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 931,941 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,578,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000.

XRT stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

