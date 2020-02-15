Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,426,000 after buying an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,349,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 638,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,818,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 609,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 601,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,983,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $58.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

