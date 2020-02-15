Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVG. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NVG opened at $16.80 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

