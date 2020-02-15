Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

