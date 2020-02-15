Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 563,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $32.16 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

