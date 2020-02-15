Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

