Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,303 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.33% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.