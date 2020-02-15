Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,260 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 544,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 66,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 476,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

