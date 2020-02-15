Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,532,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,453,342 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $243.82 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.34 and a 200 day moving average of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

