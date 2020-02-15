Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of MOS opened at $18.75 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

