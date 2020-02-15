Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 268.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -228.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.59. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

