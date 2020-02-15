Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,351 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $59,931,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1,854.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,668,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after buying an additional 1,582,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Corteva by 812.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,574,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,402,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

