Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,424 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $45.60 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

