Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,101 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. This is a boost from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

