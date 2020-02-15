Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,361 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $71.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00.

