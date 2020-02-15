Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,553 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $175.64 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.47.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

