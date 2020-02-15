Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,956 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.