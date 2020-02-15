Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,257 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $390.89 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

