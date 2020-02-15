Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 365,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 321,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,934 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

