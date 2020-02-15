Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $314.43 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

