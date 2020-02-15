Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

NYSE CPT opened at $118.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,127,659. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after acquiring an additional 832,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

