Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Canada Goose stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.07. 455,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.50.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

