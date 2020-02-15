Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.91. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $96.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.