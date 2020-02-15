Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

Media coverage about Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resources earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 2,508,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,224. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.