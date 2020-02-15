Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.56.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $270.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.83. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.