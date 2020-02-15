Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 103,978 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 149.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,978 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 145,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

IOVA opened at $23.83 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

