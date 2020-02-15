Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 87,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.36% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 44,900 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,454.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.