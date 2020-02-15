Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 9,009 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $4,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

