Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after buying an additional 357,670 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,492,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 737,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 630,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AZN opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

