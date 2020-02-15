Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Allakos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 33.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after purchasing an additional 776,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 110.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 680,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 141.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 449,407 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 972.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

