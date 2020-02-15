Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 444,262 Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 444,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Cision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cision by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cision by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cision by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cision by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cision by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 959,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 226,796 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CISN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of CISN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cision Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

