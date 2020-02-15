Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

