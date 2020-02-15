Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.33% of Veracyte worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 13.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,653 shares of company stock worth $3,672,066. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

